/Indian Army to deploy robotic firefighters at ammunition depots

The Indian Army has signed a contract to procure 18 indigenously developed firefighting robots to enhance safety at ammunition depots and other high-risk military installations. The agreement, worth ₹62 crore (£5.7m; $7.2m), was signed on 13 January by the Army's Directorate of Capability Development with Ahmedabad-based start-up Swadeshi Empresa Pvt Ltd.

The Fire Fighting Robots (FF BOTs) are unmanned ground vehicles designed to operate in extreme conditions, including intense heat, toxic smoke, explosions and the risk of structural collapse – environments where human firefighters face significant danger.

The systems will be deployed at armament and ammunition depots, fuel storage sites and similar sensitive facilities across various cantonments. Induction is scheduled to begin in the first week of April.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Equipped with optical and thermal cameras, the remotely operated robots transmit live video feeds to operators, allowing them to identify hotspots and hidden flames even in low-visibility or smoke-filled areas. This capability enables faster initial response and assessment while keeping personnel at a safe distance.

The procurement reflects a broader global trend towards robotic systems in firefighting, particularly at industrial plants, oil refineries, nuclear facilities and military sites where fires can escalate rapidly and threaten lives or critical infrastructure.

In ammunition depots, a small fire risks triggering secondary explosions and widespread damage, potentially disrupting logistics and operational readiness. The FF BOT was originally developed under the Ministry of Defence's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative for the Indian Navy.

The Army has become the first service to acquire it by using provisions that allow one branch to procure iDEX products already tested and cleared by another, following a Single Stage Composite Trial. This cross-service approach avoids duplicating development efforts and accelerates the adoption of proven indigenous technologies, aligning with India's Make in India programme and efforts to support defence start-ups.

The contract includes a two-year warranty, five years of comprehensive maintenance and on-site support, ensuring long-term integration into emergency response plans. Officials emphasise that the robots are intended to support, rather than replace, human firefighters. By sending unmanned systems into the most hazardous zones first, the Army aims to reduce risks to soldiers while safeguarding vital assets.