India slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly, accuses Islamabad of exploiting UN bodies

Published: Jan 16, 2026, 16:53 IST
India slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly, accuses Islamabad of exploiting UN bodies

India strongly countered Pakistan at the United Nations after Kashmir was raised again, accusing Islamabad of misusing global platforms and reiterating its sovereignty claim

India firmly countered Pakistan at the United Nations after Islamabad once again raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during a General Assembly session, accusing Pakistan of exploiting UN forums to promote what New Delhi termed a 'divisive narrative'. The rebuttal followed remarks by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, who referenced Jammu and Kashmir in his address. India dismissed the comments as inappropriate and disconnected from the realities on the ground.

Presenting India’s national statement during the UN General Assembly plenary discussion on the Secretary-General’s annual report, Eldos Mathew Punnoose, Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, said Pakistan has made a habit of politicising multilateral platforms, according to news agency PTI. Punnoose remarked that while the international community is expected to rise above narrow national interests, Pakistan continues to misuse UN mechanisms to advance its agenda. He stressed that Pakistan’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir was unjustified, reiterating that the Union Territory is an inseparable part of India.

India’s response came amid Pakistan’s repeated efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue at various UN bodies, attempts that New Delhi maintains have consistently failed to attract broader global backing. Addressing the principle of self-determination, Punnoose warned against its distortion to legitimise separatist claims. While acknowledging self-determination as a core UN principle, he emphasised that it should not be weaponised to encourage fragmentation in democratic and pluralistic societies. He added that Pakistan should refrain from making unfounded allegations that misrepresent reality.

Beyond bilateral issues, India also drew attention to challenges faced by the Global South. Punnoose said India has actively worked to amplify these concerns across UN platforms and called for concrete follow-up actions to translate collective sentiment into measurable outcomes. He further noted that the United Nations is navigating a pivotal moment, facing mounting expectations across its mandates of peace and security, development, and human rights.

India also expressed concern over the UN’s limited effectiveness in addressing ongoing global conflicts, warning that inaction undermines the organisation’s credibility. With conflicts escalating worldwide, Punnoose said the international community looks to the UN to alleviate human suffering and restore peace.

