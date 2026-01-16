The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is heading towards a comfortable majority in Mumbai's municipal elections, dethroning the Thackeray family from India's richest civic body after 28 years, who have been at the helm with different alliances. As a result, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will get a BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Mayor for the first time in India's financial capital.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, surpassed its previous top mark of 82 seats in 2017, with winning or leading on 90 seats, while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (Shinde) leading in 28 seats, out of 227 wards of the BMC.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance has managed to cross the 85 mark, with Raj Thackrey-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) only leading in 9, and Uddhav Thackery's UBT Sena leading in 76, and NCP (SP) with zero seats.

Similarly, Ajit Pawar's NCP is also leading in 0 seats, while the Congress party continued to have a dismal performance with leads in only 11 seats.

The similar trends followed in other Municipal corporations, the BJP dominates the trends emerging across the state in 28 other municipal corporations, emerging as the leading party in Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Nashik, and Shambhajinagar Municipal Corporations.

The 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, held on 15 January 2026, marked the first civic poll in Mumbai in nearly nine years, following repeated delays due to legal, administrative and ward-boundary disputes since the previous 2017 election.

In a notable political development ahead of the polls, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced a pre-poll alliance, bringing together the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) after almost two decades of rivalry, in an effort to consolidate Marathi votes and challenge the dominant BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Mahayuti alliance in India’s richest civic body.

This reunion of the Thackeray brothers’ factions generated significant attention as it symbolised a historic political overture in Maharashtra, even as major parties and alliances contested vigorously across Mumbai’s 227 wards.