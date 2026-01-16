Srinagar: Fresh snowfall has commenced at several locations in the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley, bringing wintry conditions back to popular tourist and mountainous areas. The renowned tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg witnessed fresh snowfall on Friday.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) had earlier forecast snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley, stating that the activity would continue on Friday and intensify from January 19 onwards, affecting multiple locations across Kashmir.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the MeT, snowfall is likely in the higher altitude areas of north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Bandipora districts, including Razdan Top, Gurez and the Tulail Valley. In central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, snowfall is expected in Sonamarg and its adjoining areas, including along the Sonamarg-Drass axis, where snowfall has already been reported today.

The department has also predicted snowfall in the higher reaches of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, particularly in Pahalgam and surrounding areas such as Chandanwari and the Aru Valley. Meanwhile, the ski resort of Gulmarg has also received fresh snowfall, enhancing winter tourism prospects.

Additionally, light to moderate snowfall is expected over the Pir Panjal range, including the Mughal Road, Sinthan Top and Margan Top, over the next few hours.

The Kashmir Valley is currently in the grip of Chillai Kalan, the harshest and coldest phase of winter. This 40-day period began on December 21.