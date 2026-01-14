Large-scale protests were held in Kargil in support of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, even as anti-regime demonstrations continue across Iran. Hundreds of people gathered, raising slogans and waving Indian and Iranian flags to express solidarity with the Iranian leadership. Protesters also placed symbolic caskets bearing the names of former US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, condemning what they termed US and Israeli interference in the region. The demonstration remained peaceful, with adequate security arrangements in place and no untoward incidents reported.

Meanwhile, following the Indian government’s advisory urging its citizens to leave Iran at the earliest, anxiety has grown among parents of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in various parts of the country. Concerned for their children’s safety, many parents have appealed to the Government of India to ensure the evacuation of all students from Iran.

“My son and daughter are in Iran, and I haven't been able to speak to them for almost a week. Recently, my daughter finally managed to connect with her sister, and they were able to talk. The situation in Iran is very bad, and the children need to come back. We are extremely anxious and distressed because they have been informed by the embassy that they will have to leave on their own. Students have been asked to travel back on their own, using whatever means are available. My daughter was told that there would be no further assistance from the Embassy and that they must manage everything themselves. With phone networks barely functioning and no internet access, it is almost impossible to send tickets or make arrangements. On humanitarian grounds, we appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs to bring our children back. Our country is capable of evacuating them, and this is our only request," said Suhail Qadri, a parent.

However, some parents said the Indian embassies have advised students to leave Iran on their own at the earliest. They added that communication with their children is currently limited to sporadic phone connectivity, as internet services remain largely disrupted, making it difficult to send tickets or travel documents online. The parents have appealed to the Government of India to arrange evacuation through the Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs, saying they are willing to bear the costs, if necessary, but require official assistance to facilitate safe travel.

“My daughter is studying in Iran. I managed to speak to her shortly after the announcement, asking all Indian citizens to leave the country. She told me that they received a call from the embassy informing them that they would have to return at their own expense. Our only request to the Ministry of External Affairs is that, even if we have to pay for the tickets, the arrangements should be made by the authorities, as there is no way to transfer money or send tickets with internet services shut down. We urge the government to evacuate our children.” said Mohammad Yasin, a parent.