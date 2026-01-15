/Omar Abdullah speaks to EAM Jaishankar on Iran situation; assures safety of J&K students

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that he has spoken to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar regarding the evolving situation in Iran. He stated that the government is closely assessing developments on the ground and that the Ministry of External Affairs is working on a comprehensive plan. Abdullah expressed gratitude for the assurances provided by the ministry and for the steps being taken to safeguard the lives and interests of students and other people from Jammu and Kashmir currently in Iran.

''Just spoke to EAM Dr S Jaishankar ji about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation & the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on. I’m grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests & lives of students & other people from J&K who are in Iran now,'' said Omar Abdullah.

This comes in the wake of an advisory issued by the Government of India urging its citizens to leave Iran at the earliest. Anxiety has since mounted among parents of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in various parts of the country. Concerned about their children’s safety, many parents have appealed to the Government of India to ensure the safe evacuation of all students from Iran.

Meanwhile, student association bodies in Jammu and Kashmir remain in constant touch with students stranded in Iran. According to these associations, many students have already booked their tickets and are expected to return to Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country within the next couple of days. However, internet outages remain one of the primary challenges hindering students from making travel arrangements to return home.

''We have spoken to numerous Indian students, including students from Kashmir, studying in Shiraz, Arak, TUMS, and Shaheed Beheshti University in Iran. Many of them have already booked their tickets and are expected to arrive from tomorrow onwards, subject to the evolving situation and clearance from the Iranian government. Flight operations are currently not functional, '' said Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association.