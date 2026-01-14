/Sub-zero temperatures sweep Kashmir and Ladakh ahead of fresh snowfall forecast

There is no respite from the cold wave gripping Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Temperatures have dipped further across the region, intensifying the winter chill and prolonging harsh conditions.

Although the Meteorological Department has forecast chances of snowfall across various districts of the Kashmir region between January 19 and 22, temperatures across the region have already plummeted. According to the MeT, snowfall activity is expected to continue until January 24, and the prevailing wet weather is likely to bring some improvement in temperatures in the coming days.

The cold weather has led to the freezing of water bodies across several districts of the Kashmir Valley as well as the Ladakh region. Portions of Dal Lake have also frozen as sub-zero temperatures continue to prevail. Srinagar witnessed another sharp dip in temperatures, recording a minimum of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while the temperature at Srinagar Airport plunged further to minus 6 degrees Celsius.

The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg also registered a minimum temperature of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, while South Kashmir’s popular tourist destination, Pahalgam, recorded a low of Minus 6 degrees.

Elsewhere in South Kashmir, Shopian experienced biting cold with the mercury dipping to minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama shivered at minus 7 degrees. In Central Kashmir, the resort town of Sonamarg also witnessed sub-zero conditions, recording a minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Ladakh continues to remain the coldest region in the country, with temperatures in Leh plunging to minus 11.4 degrees Celsius while Kargil registered a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius.

The Kashmir Valley is currently in the grip of Chillai Kalan, the harshest and coldest phase of winter. This 40-day period began on December 21.