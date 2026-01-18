/Watch: Indian Army holds rare promotion event aboard running train

Indian Army does not wait for formal ceremonies to honour its brave hearts, in a spectacular display of discipline and adaptability, the Army has undertaken a unique promotional ceremony aboard a moving train, reflecting its commitment to traditions even in unconvential setting. Indian defence forces conducted these ceremonies on the battlefield on various occasion but it was one of the rare instances when a promotion was facilitated on a moving train.

The surreal video of the ceremony shared by Army vetrans become viral instantly among social media users appreciating the armed forces for its adaptability and commitment to uphold values even under uncommon circumstances.

The video showcases soldiers in full camouflage gear executing a complete promotional parade while the military train moves at full speed. The traditional ceremony features military protocols such as salutes, pinning of rank badges by the Commanding Officer and Subedar Major, formal handshakes, and other acknowledgements, all performed in accordance with army traditions.

Indian Army veteran Colonel Mayank Choubey, sharing the video, underlined the significance of the event, describing it as not mere symbolism for the cameras but the lived ethos of the Indian Army.

Colonel Choubey explained what makes the ceremony extraordinary in a post on X, "And here is what makes it truly extraordinary: the Promotion Parade is being carried out on a moving train. This is not symbolism for cameras. This is the lived ethos of the Indian Army. No parade ground? The mission moves on. No perfect setting? Discipline adapts. No pause in operations? Honour still continues".

“A moving train means: The nation is in motion, and so is the Army Duty does not halt for ceremony, ceremony flows with duty, Leadership is recognised where the soldier is....on the move, in transit, in service This may well be the rarest, and possibly the first, promotion parade of its kind anywhere in the world,” he added.

He concluded his post with beautiful lines, "Steel wheels below. Ranks earned above. The tricolour in the heart".