/‘Ukraine, US, Russia to hold trilateral talks in UAE; hope war ends,’ says Zelensky at Davos 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at Davos that Ukraine, the US, and Russia will hold their first trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates later this week, and he hopes that they lead to the end of the war. Zelensky said it will be the first trilateral meeting of this sort, and he hopes Russia will be ready for compromises and it will lead to the end of the war. Zelensky further shared that the US team headed for Moscow waited for his meeting with Trump and will go now. He added that his team will meet the US team, and then they will have a two-day “trilateral meeting” in the United Arab Emirates from Friday.

Zelensky added that Russia also has to be ready for some compromises. “Everyone has to be ready, not only Ukraine. It’s better than not having any type of dialogue,” he said.

“God bless the war will stop—I hope so,” he added.

‘Very important meeting with Trump was positive’

On being asked how his meeting with US President Donald Trump went, the Ukrainian president said it was good and “very important” as he thanked the president for finding the time to talk.

Zelensky then said that Ukraine will need a “very strong” US on board to achieve peace and said Europe can have the same influence but “needs time”.

“I think this is the last mile, which is very difficult,” he adds.

He said he has to defend his country during dialogue with any leader which is “not simple, but today it was positive”.

‘Documents aimed at ending war nearly ready after Trump meeting’

Zelensky further shared that the documents aimed at ending the war “are nearly ready” and that Ukraine is working with honesty and determination while Russia must be ready to finish this aggression.

Zelensky said he hopes the US will continue to stand with Ukraine and called for a strong Europe, adding the continent needs an independent Ukraine that could one day come to the defence of others.

“We are ready to be part of a Europe that truly matters,” he says.

‘Europe and US failed to stop sale of missile components to Russia’

Zelensky expressed his disappointment over the failure of Europe and the US in stopping companies from selling missile components to Russia.

“Europe says nothing, America says almost nothing, and Putin makes missiles,” he says.

He shared that he was advised not to mention the Tomahawk missiles, as it might spoil the negotiations with the US.

“Instead of becoming a truly global power, Europe remains a beautiful but fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers,” he added.

‘US stopped oil tankers, Russian oil being transported uninterrupted’

Zelensky also pointed to the US success in stopping oil tankers, and contrasted it with “Russian oil being transported right along European shores” uninterrupted.

“And this is the fourth year of the biggest war in Europe since the Second World War. And the man who started it is not only free, he is still fighting for his frozen money in Europe.”

He said Putin is even “having some success,” as he appears to be successful in deciding “how the frozen Russian assets should be used,” refering to the EU’s inability to move ahead with seizing Russian assets.

Zelensky added that there has been little progress on establishing a special tribunal on Russian crimes in Ukraine.

Ukraine living through its ‘Groundhog Day’

Earlier, while opening his speech Zelensky said, “Everyone remembers the great American film Groundhog Day.”

“But no one would want to live like that, repeating the same thing for weeks, months, and of course years, and yet that’s exactly how we live now.”