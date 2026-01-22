Google Preferred
  /Trump at Davos 2026: 'UN couldn't have ended those 8 wars' as he signs Board of Peace charter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jan 22, 2026, 21:39 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 21:39 IST
Donald Trump officially signed the founding charter of the Board of Peace Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump was joined by 19 founding member nations on stage to sign the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

On Thursday (Jan 22), Donald Trump officially signed the founding charter of the Board of Peace (BoP). The ceremony took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. The US president was joined by19 founding member nations on stage to sign, though he had initially claimed that 59 countries expressed support. He called BoP “the most consequential body ever created”, followed by an acknowledgement of the people who shared the podium with him.

Trump said, “It is an incredible group of young people; every country wants to be a part of it.” And in his signature style, he continued, “they are friends of mine, couple I like, couple I don’t…” Promptly adding, “In this group, I like every single one of them; usually, there are two or three that I don’t like. They are great leaders and great people.”

Also read: 'So many friends, few enemies': Trump’s defiant return to Davos charms CEOs but warns rivals

The main objective of the collective is to bring about peace first in Gaza and then expand this mission to the rest of the world. As the chairperson of the organisation, Trump reiterated how he ended eight wars. As he spoke about his contribution to peace, he mentioned, “I ended eight wars” and he pointed out how he “didn’t speak to the UN.” And with confidence, he said, “Never spoke to them; you would think I should have… but they couldn’t have ended those eight wars.”

Furthermore, he said, “They tried, but they (UN) didn’t try hard enough.” As a consolation, he noted, “UN has tremendous potential but has not used it.” The US president repeated himself, hinted at how the Biden administration could not stop the war in Ukraine. He said, “The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were president.”

List of signatories:

  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. UAE
  3. Qatar
  4. Bahrain
  5. Jordan
  6. Morocco
  7. Pakistan
  8. Indonesia
  9. Turkey
  10. Kazakhstan
  11. Uzbekistan
  12. Armenia
  13. Azerbaijan
  14. Mongolia
  15. Hungary
  16. Bulgaria
  17. Kosovo
  18. Argentina
  19. Paraguay

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

