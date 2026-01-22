/'So many friends, few enemies': Trump’s defiant return to Davos charms CEOs but warns rivals

The 45th and 47th president of the United States, Donald J Trump, has been a big promoter of peace; in 2025, most of his speeches had references to how he stopped wars. And now at Davos, as he stood before business leaders at the World Economic Forum, he said “nice to be addressing so many friends, few enemies.” The light-hearted gesture drew some laughter from the audience, but this also came amid turbulent times. On one hand, the US is dealing with the immigrant situation on its own land, while it also has the Venezuelan leader in custody, and with that, the Board of Peace, which has been created to resolve conflicts across the globe.

So, 'many friends and few enemies' in that context may be an accurate choice of words by the 79-year-old, who missed the Nobel Peace Prize with nominations and support from his allies. In 2026, the US president took it a notch higher by presenting his report card at Davos. In the year that passed by, it was ‘I stopped wars’ and not much has changed. US was a messiah of sorts in every conflict; Trump would declare a ceasefire even before the countries involved would mention it.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As India and Pakistan were embroiled in the 4-day cross-border fighting, they announced a pause after the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations)of the two countries had a telephonic exchange. Even before both parties involved, in this case, the two nuclear-armed nations, could announce the ceasefire, the US president had posted it on social media. Though Islamabad is of the opinion that America had a hand in pausing the conflict, New Delhi is clear that the nations involved came together to make this mutual decision.