/40 times and counting: Donald Trump mentions 'he stopped India-Pakistan war' yet again

‘Ended five wars in five months’ to ‘Six wars in six months’ – These are statements made by US President Donald Trump, who has been nominated by allies for the Nobel Peace Prize. While his team says he works relentlessly towards brokering peace. But are laying emphasis on the repetition, which could possibly be Trump’s favourite figure of speech. He uses repetitive phrases in his comments which be for better poetic effect. And that brings us to the cross-border fighting between India and Pakistan. Yes, the same 4-day conflict that Trump claims to have stopped, it has gone past 40 times and still counting.

In his latest interaction, he said, “I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan...”

He added, "The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war... They already shot down 7 jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it'. They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on. ' I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use..."