/What is Trump's 'Board of Peace', how many countries have accepted offer to join? Check full list

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jan 22) formally announced the first charter of his 'Board of Peace' to oversee Gaza reconstruction at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. While signing the documents Trump said the body will work "in conjunction" with the United Nations, as UN has not used "it's potential".

What is Trump's 'Board of Peace'?

The announcement of the formation of the board was made on January 15, as part of phase two of Trumps 20-point peace plan endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

The Board aims to oversee demilitarisation, humanitarian relief, infrastructure rebuilding, and the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian administration under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), led by Ali Shaath.

Trump sees this "as a potential substitute for the UN . . . a kind of parallel unofficial body to deal with other conflicts beyond Gaza."

The founding executive committee features high-profile figures like US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff, World Bank President Ajay Banga, billionaire Marc Rowan, and adviser Robert Gabriel.

Which countries have signed Trump's Board of Peace documents

Trump has invited dozens of countries to join the board that aims to resolve global conflicts.

US adversaries Russia and China, as well as longtime repressive state Belarus have been invited by Trump to join the board. Israel, Azerbaijan have accepted trumps offer and have agreed to join Trump’s Board of Peace.

List of leaders who have signed Board of Peace documents and charter