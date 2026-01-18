Pakistan accepts Donald Trump's Board of Peace invite, will it pay $1 billion for permanent seat?

Another country accepts Donald Trump’s initiation to jointhe Board of Peace (BoP), international organisation established by theUS president to rebuild war-torn Gaza. Latest country to join is Pakistan. In a statement, the country expressed that it “would like to announce its decision to join the Board of Peace (BoP) as part of its ongoing efforts to support the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan under the framework of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.”



“Pakistan expresses the hope that with the creation of this framework, concrete steps will be taken towards the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, further scaling up of humanitarian aid for the Palestinians, as well as reconstruction of Gaza,” the statement added.

The war started on October 7, 2023, and since then,71,551 people have lost their lives; thousands of people remain unaccounted for. Children have been the worst hit by this war, a childhood filled with scars and struck by tragedy. Trump had proposed this board in late 2025, around the same time the 79-year-old was focused on promoting world peace. It wasn’t as isolated a thought; he even vouched to have brokered many wars, brought about stability between sparring nations. Allies of the US even nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, but he did not make the cut. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machadowas announced the winner. Was it a disheartened Trump who then went ahead to order forces to capture the country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife?

While peace remained the original plan, the board established in 2026 aims to address global conflicts and is seemingly positionedas a potential alternative to the United Nations Security Council.

Highlights of BoP

Chairman and his powers: Donald Trump, who is the founding chairman of the board holds exclusive authority to appoint members and issue resolutions.

$1 billion seat: A country can be part of the board only by invite, but the charter famously includes a provision where countries can secure a permanent seat. This can be done by contributing $1 billion in cash. The US President has mentioned the funds contributed will be forwarded toward Gaza; $70 billion reconstruction effort.

