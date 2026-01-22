/UAE hands over list of over 900 Indian prisoners set for release

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has received a list of more than 900 Indian nationals slated for release from United Arab Emirates correctional facilities, following a humanitarian directive from the UAE leadership in late November 2025.

The directive was announced ahead of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, which mark National Day on 2 December and commemorate the 1971 unification of the seven emirates. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of several inmates nationwide as part of the initiative.

In a gesture showcasing the humanitarian priorities, the UAE leadership also committed to covering financial penalties, such as fines or compensation, imposed on the released inmates as part of their sentences. This relieves families from potentially crippling debts and supports reintegration.

Officials described the decision as a reflection of the UAE’s deep-rooted commitment to humanitarian values. “It offers those released an opportunity for a new beginning, eases the burden on their families, and brings relief to their loved ones,” said an official.