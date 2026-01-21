/Two killed in mob violence in Assam’s Kokrajhar, Army deployed after clashes break out

Two persons were killed in mob violence in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, leading to arson and clashes allegedly between the Bodos and Adivasis following which the Army has been deployed in sensitive areas, officials said on Wednesday. The army personnel conducted patrolling with the district administration in the affected areas of Karigaon and its nearby locations on Tuesday night, reported news agency PTI, citing a defence spokesperson.

A total of four Army columns are currently in the district, the spokesperson added.

Tight security measures have been put in place in Kokrajhar and neighbouring Chirang district, and the situation is under control, officials said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said arrangements were in place to deploy the Army, while the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was already on the ground, after the mob violence and clashes.

On Monday night, a vehicle with three Bodos on board hit two Adivasi persons at Mansingh Road under Karigaon outpost, a home department official said.

The three Bodos were reportedly beaten up by neighbouring Adivasi villagers, and the vehicle was torched. One person died then, while another succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, he said, adding, three other injured were undergoing treatment in hospital.

On Tuesday, the situation flared up with Bodo and Adivasi communities blocking the National Highway adjacent to the Karigaon outpost, burning tyres, setting ablaze a government office and attacking the Karigaon police outpost, the official said.

The police baton-charged the protesters and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, in which several people, including a few police personnel, were injured, he said.

The Kokrajhar district administration has set up two relief camps at Karigaon High School and Gwajanpuri Amanpara High School after several villagers from Karigaon fled fearing attacks.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the entire Kokrajhar district under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the official said.

The home department has suspended internet and mobile data services in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts as a precautionary measure.

The police said that the victims were associated with a road construction project and were returning in a vehicle after a site inspection.

Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit, alias Raja, had died on the spot, while Sunil Murmu died of his injuries later.