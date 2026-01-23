/Viral stunt: Young men obstruct high-speed Vande Bharat train with wooden logs to record reel

Is going viral the new yardstick to measure success? Well, a group of young men were seen planning a move to stop a Vande Bharat train on its predestined route. In a quest to make a reel and garner views, human lives and a possible deadly collision was not something that crossed their minds as they were seen laying concrete bars and wooden logs on the railway tracks.

Not the first video for DEADLY views:

An X user, Oxomiya Jiyori, shared the video, which linked to a reference video. In her post, she wrote, “Stopping Vandey Bharat and jeopardising lives of passengers by placing wooden logs for making reels, should be treated as an act of terrorism.”

From the looks of it, this was viewed as a novel idea by the youth, and the group has made multiple such reels where they attempted to stop Vande Bharat trains. This was the 22nd vlog, and they thanked their viewers for showing support, which translates to watching their 18th video. It had 907 views, which looks like a motivating factor, also something that is keeping them going.

In the video, they are seen delivering a live commentary on how the train has slowed down and stopped. The movement of the locomotive halted, and security personnel peeked; everything was documented in the vlog. Setting logs to block the train route can lead to derailment, and pointing this out,, the X user cautioned the Railway Ministry and Railway Protection Force.

The viral danger:

Indian youth are using social media to a great extent; some for a good cause, and others are indulging in dangerous stunts like these. In the sheer greed for views, innocent lives are being put in danger.

Legal repercussions inRailways Act, 1989:

Inder Section 150 of the Act, an offender can be charged if he/she unlawfully and with malicious intent performs the act of obstructing which meansplacing or throwing wood, stones, or other objects on or across the tracks.

And the law divides the punishment in two parts based on the outcome and intent of theperpetrator.





Part 1.Intent to endanger:

If it s done with an intent to endanger safety but does not necessarily result in death. The punishment could range from imprisonment for life, or rigorous jail term for 10 years.

Minimum sentence is 3 years of imprisonment for the first time offender and 7 years for repeat offenses.

Part 2. Intent to kill:

If the act is committed with an intent to cause death or with the understanding that is dangerous and can cause death. Then the punishment is either a death penalty or life imprisonment.