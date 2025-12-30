/Watch: Vande Bharat Sleeper hits 180 kmph; water test confirms ride stability

In a significant moment for fast commute in the country, the Vande Bharat sleeper train on Tuesday (Dec 30) clocked a top speed of over 180 km/h during a test run on the Kota-Nagda section of the Indian Railway. The minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav, shared a video of a speed test on his X account, demonstrating the water test to showcase stability and technological features of the train.

Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X, “Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by Commissioner Railway Safety. It ran at 180 kmph on the Kota Nagda section. And our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train.”

India is steadily advancing towards faster railway mobility by pursuing a dual strategy that combines high-speed and semi-high-speed rail projects. The flagship Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, being developed in collaboration with Japan using Shinkansen technology, is expected to significantly cut travel time once operational.

At the same time, Indian Railways is expanding its indigenously built Vande Bharat fleet, designed for speeds of up to 160–180 kmph, across key routes. Railway officials say this approach aims to modernise rail infrastructure, improve passenger comfort, and boost economic connectivity while reducing dependence on conventional long-distance travel.

At present, a total of 164 Vande Bharat semi-high-speed chair trains are running across the Indian Railways network, with the Vande Bharat sleeper expected to be introduced earlier next year.