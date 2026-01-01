Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday (January 2026) that the first Vande Bharat sleeper train will be launched this month, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the sleeper train in the second half of January 2026. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is a fully air-conditioned train set developed by Indian Railways for long-haul and overnight travel.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that two Vande Bharat sleeper rakes are ready and have completed successful trial runs. These trains will operate on long-distance routes of around 1,200–1,500 km under the national transporter.

What will be the Vande Bharat Sleeper train route?

Vaishnaw confirmed that the first Vande Bharat sleeper service will connect Guwahati and Kolkata. Each train will have 16 coaches, including 11 AC 3-tier, four AC 2-tier and one AC First Class coach, with a total passenger capacity of 823. He also said that over the next six months, eight more sleeper Vande Bharat trains are likely to be introduced, bringing the total to 12 by the end of the year.

The service is planned to run between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya). Meanwhile, Indian Railways confirmed that the route will benefit several districts, including Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam, and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah in West Bengal.

What will be the fares of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train?

Indian Railways has said fares for the Vande Bharat sleeper service on the Guwahati–Kolkata route will begin at Rs 2,300 for a one-way journey. The AC 3-tier fare is set at Rs 2,300, while passengers travelling in AC 2-tier will pay Rs 3,000. The fare for AC First Class has been fixed at Rs 3,600.