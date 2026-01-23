/Woman kills husband with lover's help, allegedly watches porn videos with dead body in room

A woman allegedly sought help from her boyfriend to kill her husband in Andhra Pradesh’s Chiluvur village. As per the police, she died after consuming biryani laced with sleeping pills. The incident took place in Duggirala mandal, and the victim has been identified as Lokam Shivanagaraju, who is an onion trader. The couple was married in 2007 and has two sons. The wife, Madhuri, worked at a cinema ticket counter in Vijayawada. It is reported that over time she forged a good relationship with Gopi, who is said to be her boyfriend and a native of Sattenapalli. As reported by the news outlet Times of India, the police said Madhuri saw her husband as an obstacle in the relationship she shared with Gopi.

How was the crime orchestrated?

In January, she prepared biryani for her husband and allegedly added 20 sleeping pills to the meal. On consuming the meal for dinner, Shivanagaraju fell unconscious, and that is when Gopi was ushered in the house at around 11:30 PM.

As per the police statement, Gopi sat onShivanagaraju's chest and aided Madhuri in suffocating him with a pillow, which led to his death. Gopi left the house after confirming his death.

Shocking revelation

After Gopi left her residence, Madhuri reportedly watched porn videos as her husband lay dead in the same room. The following morning, she raised an alarm, claiming he died of a heart attack. On noticing injury marks onShivanagaraju's body, relatives got suspicious. It is alleged that he has bled from his ear. Later, the post-mortem report confirmed that death was due to suffocation. The investigation is still underway.

Cause of death revealed, how?

