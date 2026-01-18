/FBI nabs one of its most wanted fugitive, accused of murder, in Mexico

United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been successful in nabbing a fugitive it was looking for a very long time with the help of Mexican military and police. Alejandro Rosales Castillo, a 27-year-old American is accused of killing a woman with whom he worked at a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2016.

The Mexican police with the help of the military caught Castillo - in FBI's list of 10 most wanted - in the city of Pachuca, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Mexico City on Friday (Jan 16), said the FBI.

Taking to social media Mexico's Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch said, "a red notice and an arrest warrant for extradition" was issued against Castillo.

He also said that Castillo has been charged with "first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft and kidnapping," after arrest.

The FBI had announced a reward of $250,000 for anyone who provided information about Alejandro Rosales Castillo.

The investigative agency released a statement after the arrest in which it said agents "worked countless hours to develop leads to locate Castillo, ultimately uncovering where he has been hiding the past several years."

According to the US media, Castillo has short-term relationship with the woman Truc Quan "Sandy" Ly Le, whom he killed. Both worked at a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina.