Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /FBI nabs one of its most wanted fugitive, accused of murder, in Mexico

FBI nabs one of its most wanted fugitive, accused of murder, in Mexico

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jan 18, 2026, 14:42 IST | Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 14:42 IST
FBI nabs one of its most wanted fugitive, accused of murder, in Mexico

Representative Image

Story highlights

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had announced a reward of $250,000 for anyone who provided information about  Alejandro Rosales Castillo.

United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been successful in nabbing a fugitive it was looking for a very long time with the help of Mexican military and police. Alejandro Rosales Castillo, a 27-year-old American is accused of killing a woman with whom he worked at a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2016.

The Mexican police with the help of the military caught Castillo - in FBI's list of 10 most wanted - in the city of Pachuca, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Mexico City on Friday (Jan 16), said the FBI.

Taking to social media Mexico's Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch said, "a red notice and an arrest warrant for extradition" was issued against Castillo.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He also said that Castillo has been charged with "first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft and kidnapping," after arrest.

The FBI had announced a reward of $250,000 for anyone who provided information about Alejandro Rosales Castillo.

Trending Stories

The investigative agency released a statement after the arrest in which it said agents "worked countless hours to develop leads to locate Castillo, ultimately uncovering where he has been hiding the past several years."

According to the US media, Castillo has short-term relationship with the woman Truc Quan "Sandy" Ly Le, whom he killed. Both worked at a restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Castillo had reportedly forced victim to withdraw her savings from an ATM, after which he took her to a wooded area and killed her by shooting her in the head.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

Trending Topics