/Trump mulling expansion of Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ to Ukraine, Venezuela: Report

US President Donald Trump's “Board of Peace” to oversee Gaza reconstruction is likely to expand its the remit to other conflict zones around the world including Ukraine, reported The Financial Times. The executive board includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

According to a source cited by FT, Trump sees this "as a potential substitute for the UN . . . a kind of parallel unofficial body to deal with other conflicts beyond Gaza."

After the announcement of “Board of Peace” Trump took to Truth Social to write, “I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place."

The US, “depending on its performance in Gaza” will consider expanding the board’s remit to include other global conflicts, like Russia-Ukraine and Azerbaijan-Armenia, according to FT.

Speaking to the media house on the issue, one Kyiv official said, “Currently, it is suggested that this particular board will be established particularly for the Ukraine-Russia case."

The board's remit is also likely to be expanded to Venezuela, which is already in turmoil after the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife by the US.