/Iran's Khamenei publicly admits massive protest deaths for the first time

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has for the first time publicly acknowledged that thousands of people were killed during recent protests in his country. However, Iran did not confirm the number of deaths. Just days ago, it had denied the number given by rights group. Moreover, Khamenei has blamed US President Donald Trump for “inflicting deaths, damage, and slander on the Iranian people.” In a speech on Saturday, Khamenei said thousands had been killed, “some in an inhuman, savage manner.” The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has verified the deaths of 3,090 people during the nationwide protests. Some reports also claimed that the death toll could be as high as 12,000. While Khamenei acknowledged that thousands were killed, he also said that he considers Trump a “criminal” and claimed that Washington orchestrated the unrest.

Meanwhile, US President Trump called for an end to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s 37-year reign, calling the leader a ‘sick man’. “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” Trump said in an interview with POLITICO. Earlier, he thanked Iranian leadership for cancelling ‘over 800’ executions, despite various signals that US might strike Tehran to stop the regime from killing protesters.

Iran protest and a possible US intervention

Iran is witnessing massive protest against the clerical regime that has been in power after Islamic revolution of 1979. The protest that began as a reaction to the catastrophic economic collapse soon snowballed into calls for regime change. Iranian regime has warned protesters of death penalty.