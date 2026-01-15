/From ‘Make Iran Great Again’ to ‘Trump is watching’: Is Washington backing exiled prince Pahlavi?

Though Trump's aide was seen with Pahlavi and he backs Trump's ‘Make Iran Great Again’ idea, Us president is unsure if he would be able to muster enough support within Iran to take over. Trump also stated that while Pahlavi "seems very nice," he would not meet his formally as of now. This despite Pahlavi confirming in a January 2026 interview with CBS News that he is in direct communication with the Trump administration regarding a "transitional" alternative to the current regime.