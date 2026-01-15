/From ‘Make Iran Great Again’ to ‘Trump is watching’: Is Washington backing exiled prince Pahlavi?

Exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi has emerged as a key voice of Iran’s protests, fueling speculation of US backing after appearing with Senator Lindsey Graham. As protests intensify, Pahlavi urges strikes, regime change and hints that President Trump is watching and ready to help.
Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is the exiled eldest son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah, and who has not stepped into Iran in last 40 years, has become a voice of the Iranian protest, at least on social media. While US has been signalling a possible strike on Iran, the question remains if US is backing Pahlavi and attempting a regime change in Iran?
Pahlavi on Wednesday sparked new speculations about US support after he was seen in a video with US Senator Lindsey Graham. Both were seen with caps in front of them where the words ‘Make Iran Great Again’ were written. The phrase is a nod to Trump's 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) movement, and shows the prince's alignment with the current administration. US Senator Lindsy Graham, seen to be close to Trump, said on X, that they stand together against the "brutal regime."
As the protest intensified, Pahlavi issued instructions, appeals and statements on a daily basis, hinting that he is actively involved. In his last message, Pahlavi has urged protesters to replace the Islamic Republic flag with Shah-era Iranian flag. During the protests, many protesters have used the pre-revolution flag featuring a lion and sun. Announcing new phase of Iran protest, Pahlavi said that the foundations of the illegitimate Islamic Republic is shaken and “freedom is near.”
Previous to that, hinting at US strike and appealing the protesters to continue to be on the streets against the Khamenei regime, he said that “International support will soon arrive.”
Amid threats from Iranian regime, Pahlavi renewed his call for protests to continue, adding that US President Donald Trump is watching. “In particular President Trump, as the leader of the free world, has closely observed your indescribable bravery and has declared that he is ready to help you. Do not abandon the streets,” Pahlavi said.
As protest intensified, some protesters demanded return of Shah era with Reza Pahlavi as their leader. Riding on the same wave, Pahlavi has been actively speaking on the protest. He urged US President Donald Trump to intervene. He said that Trump is a “a man of peace and a man of your word” and so he must help the people of Iran.
He also hinted that he will return to his country soon, while urging workers in key economic sectors such as transport, oil, gas and energy to start a nationwide strike to bring the “Islamic Republic and its worn-out and fragile repression apparatus to its knees.”
In his New Year message, he called for a “new Iran” and declared that it is time to end the “46 years of terror and chaos by the regime”. He urged the international community to back the people of Iran
In possibly his first statement as the protest began in December 2025, he backed traders and shopkeepers who took to streets against the economic collapse. In a video message, he said, “As long as this regime remains in power, the country’s economic situation will continue to deteriorate. Today is a time for greater solidarity. I call on all segments of society to join your fellow citizens in the streets and raise your voices demanding the downfall of this system.”
Though Trump's aide was seen with Pahlavi and he backs Trump's ‘Make Iran Great Again’ idea, Us president is unsure if he would be able to muster enough support within Iran to take over. Trump also stated that while Pahlavi "seems very nice," he would not meet his formally as of now. This despite Pahlavi confirming in a January 2026 interview with CBS News that he is in direct communication with the Trump administration regarding a "transitional" alternative to the current regime.