LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From ‘Make Iran Great Again’ to ‘Trump is watching’: Is Washington backing exiled prince Pahlavi?

From ‘Make Iran Great Again’ to ‘Trump is watching’: Is Washington backing exiled prince Pahlavi?

Navashree Nandini
Authored By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jan 15, 2026, 08:31 IST | Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 08:41 IST

Exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi has emerged as a key voice of Iran’s protests, fueling speculation of US backing after appearing with Senator Lindsey Graham. As protests intensify, Pahlavi urges strikes, regime change and hints that President Trump is watching and ready to help.

Reza Pahlavi - the new face of Iran, backed by US?
1 / 10

Reza Pahlavi - the new face of Iran, backed by US?

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is the exiled eldest son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah, and who has not stepped into Iran in last 40 years, has become a voice of the Iranian protest, at least on social media. While US has been signalling a possible strike on Iran, the question remains if US is backing Pahlavi and attempting a regime change in Iran?

Reza Pahlavi met Trump aide Lindsey Graham
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Reza Pahlavi met Trump aide Lindsey Graham

Pahlavi on Wednesday sparked new speculations about US support after he was seen in a video with US Senator Lindsey Graham. Both were seen with caps in front of them where the words ‘Make Iran Great Again’ were written. The phrase is a nod to Trump's 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) movement, and shows the prince's alignment with the current administration. US Senator Lindsy Graham, seen to be close to Trump, said on X, that they stand together against the "brutal regime."

'Disgraceful banner of Islamic Republic'
3 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

'Disgraceful banner of Islamic Republic'

As the protest intensified, Pahlavi issued instructions, appeals and statements on a daily basis, hinting that he is actively involved. In his last message, Pahlavi has urged protesters to replace the Islamic Republic flag with Shah-era Iranian flag. During the protests, many protesters have used the pre-revolution flag featuring a lion and sun. Announcing new phase of Iran protest, Pahlavi said that the foundations of the illegitimate Islamic Republic is shaken and “freedom is near.”

'International support will soon arrive'
4 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

'International support will soon arrive'

Previous to that, hinting at US strike and appealing the protesters to continue to be on the streets against the Khamenei regime, he said that “International support will soon arrive.”

'Trump is watching...'
5 / 10
(Photograph: X)

'Trump is watching...'

Amid threats from Iranian regime, Pahlavi renewed his call for protests to continue, adding that US President Donald Trump is watching. “In particular President Trump, as the leader of the free world, has closely observed your indescribable bravery and has declared that he is ready to help you. Do not abandon the streets,” Pahlavi said.

Pahlavi's name chanted during protests in Tehran and abroad
6 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Pahlavi's name chanted during protests in Tehran and abroad

As protest intensified, some protesters demanded return of Shah era with Reza Pahlavi as their leader. Riding on the same wave, Pahlavi has been actively speaking on the protest. He urged US President Donald Trump to intervene. He said that Trump is a “a man of peace and a man of your word” and so he must help the people of Iran.

'I am preparing to return...'
7 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

'I am preparing to return...'

He also hinted that he will return to his country soon, while urging workers in key economic sectors such as transport, oil, gas and energy to start a nationwide strike to bring the “Islamic Republic and its worn-out and fragile repression apparatus to its knees.”

'Birth of a new Iran', end of 'terror regime'
8 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

'Birth of a new Iran', end of 'terror regime'

In his New Year message, he called for a “new Iran” and declared that it is time to end the “46 years of terror and chaos by the regime”. He urged the international community to back the people of Iran

Pahlavi's first statement on protest
9 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Pahlavi's first statement on protest

In possibly his first statement as the protest began in December 2025, he backed traders and shopkeepers who took to streets against the economic collapse. In a video message, he said, “As long as this regime remains in power, the country’s economic situation will continue to deteriorate. Today is a time for greater solidarity. I call on all segments of society to join your fellow citizens in the streets and raise your voices demanding the downfall of this system.”

Is Pahlavi backed by Trump?
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Is Pahlavi backed by Trump?

Though Trump's aide was seen with Pahlavi and he backs Trump's ‘Make Iran Great Again’ idea, Us president is unsure if he would be able to muster enough support within Iran to take over. Trump also stated that while Pahlavi "seems very nice," he would not meet his formally as of now. This despite Pahlavi confirming in a January 2026 interview with CBS News that he is in direct communication with the Trump administration regarding a "transitional" alternative to the current regime.

Trending Photo

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Gulzar and other Bollywood celebrities cast their vote
8

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Gulzar and other Bollywood celebrities cast their vote

From Pentagon Pizza Index to Netanyahu's plane: Buzz around possible US strike on Iran grows
7

From Pentagon Pizza Index to Netanyahu's plane: Buzz around possible US strike on Iran grows

From ‘Make Iran Great Again’ to ‘Trump is watching’: Is Washington backing exiled prince Pahlavi?
10

From ‘Make Iran Great Again’ to ‘Trump is watching’: Is Washington backing exiled prince Pahlavi?

Missiles, not troops: How the US can defeat Iran without invading or occupying
7

Missiles, not troops: How the US can defeat Iran without invading or occupying

Israel vs Iran: Can Iran’s missiles break Israel’s air defence systems?
7

Israel vs Iran: Can Iran’s missiles break Israel’s air defence systems?