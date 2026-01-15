LOGIN
From Pentagon Pizza Index to Netanyahu's plane: Buzz around possible US strike on Iran grows

Published: Jan 15, 2026, 10:22 IST

US President Donald Trump has delayed a decision on striking Iran despite warning action if protesters are killed. Rights groups report over 2,000 deaths, while signs of US preparedness grow. From the Pentagon Pizza Tracker to global warnings by Russia and Qatar, uncertainty surrounds 

Pentagon Pizza Tracker
Is US ready to strike Iran: What are the signs

US President Donald Trump has been dilly-dallying his decision to strike Iran amid ongoing protests despite issuing several warnings that he will strike if protesters are killed. Rights watch groups have claimed that over 2000 people have been killed in Iran. While Trump has not issued any clear statement, many signs suggest US preparedness for a possible strike: Take a look

Pentagon Pizza Tracker
Netanyahu's plane in Greece

Pentagon Pizza Tracker is a popular tracker that predicts the intensity of tensions involving the United States. The number of pizzas ordered in restaurants near the Pentagon shoes if employees are working late in case of military operations. On Wednesday, the Pentagon Pizza Index showed 'nothing ever happens' to 'something might happen.'

Netanyahu's plane in Greece
Iran shuts airspace

The movement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official aircraft has intensified the speculations. Aviation watchers reported that the plane flew out of Israel and briefly landed in Greece. Users on social media suggested that the aircraft’s movement was being closely watched because when it was repositioned when Israel and the United States carried out coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025

Iran shuts airspace
Iran shuts airspace

Iran has temporarily closed its airspace late Wednesday to most incoming and outgoing flights. According to a notice posted by the Federal Aviation Administration, the restriction was scheduled to be in place from 10:15 p.m. UTC Wednesday to 12:30 a.m. UTC Thursday. It was later extended until 7.30 am local time. The extension order was issued without explanation early Thursday.

US evacuating personnel from bases in Middle East
Trump aide meets Reza Pahlavi

Some US personnel have been advised to leave the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. US said that the move is a “posture change", not a full evacuation, similar to steps taken last year before Iranian missile strikes

Trump aide meets Reza Pahlavi
Is Trump unsure?

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is the exiled eldest son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah shared a video in which he was seated beside US Senator Lindsey Graham, who is a close aide of Trump. Both were seen with caps in front of them where the words ‘Make Iran Great Again’ were written.

Is Trump unsure?
Is Trump unsure?

In what is being termed as softening of stance, Trump said that Iran has cancelled its execution plans. Reports suggest that Israel is not in favour of Trump's strike on Iran at this point. Trump has also been warned by Russia of “disastrous consequences” and Qatar has said its airspace won't be used for any strike against Iran. At a time, when Trump has warned Khamenei, only time can reveal US' real plans

