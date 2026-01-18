/‘A prize cannot even symbolically be passed on’: Nobel Foundation after Machado presented her award to Trump

The Nobel Foundation restated that the Nobel Prizes cannot be passed on or further distributed even symbolically after the Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado on Thursday said that she presented her Nobel peace prize medal to US President Donald Trump during their meeting at the White House.

"It said that one of the core missions of the Nobel Foundation is to safeguard the dignity of the Nobel Prizes and their administration," it said in a post on X.

"The Foundation upholds Alfred Nobel's will and its stipulations. It states that the prizes shall be awarded to those who "have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind," and it specifies who has the right to award each respective prize. A prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed," the Foundation added.

The remarks follows earlier statement by the Norwegian Nobel Committee that a Peace Prize can not be "shared, revoked and transferred once it is awarded to someone.

Donald Trump’s obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize became one of the defining fixations of his presidency, often influencing how he framed foreign policy decisions and international conflicts. The US president, on multiple occasions, presented himself as the most suitable candidate for the award for his efforts to stop multiple wars in the world. He often pushed world leaders to nominate him for the prestigious award.

To placate his long-standing desire for the Nobel Prize, separate peace awards were later instituted by Israel and a football body linked to FIFA, both of which were presented to Trump.

Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her role in championing democratic rights and a peaceful transition in Venezuela, said that she gave the medal to Trump as a symbol of appreciation for his "unique commitment to our freedom".

"I presented the President of the United States the medal, the Nobel Peace Prize, and I told him this: 200 years ago, General Lafayette gave Simon Bolivar a medal with George Washington's face on it. Bolivar, since then, kept that medal for the rest of his life. It was given as a symbol of brotherhood to showcase the relationship between the people of the US and Venezuela," Machado said.

The White House, in a post on X, also confirmed that Trump had accepted the Nobel Peace Prize medal. "President Donald J. Trump meets with Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela in the Oval Office, during which she presented the President with her Nobel Peace Prize in recognition and honour," the White House said in its post.