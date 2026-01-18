/'Plenty to learn': Shubman Gill reflects on India’s performance after ODI series loss to New Zealand

India’s disappointing ODI series loss to New Zealand ended with a 41-run defeat in Indore, as Virat Kohli’s fighting century went in vain, and captain Shubman Gill admitted the team needs to reflect and improve. India suffered a historic setback on Sunday (Jan 18) as they lost the third ODI against New Zealand by 41 runs, handing the visitors a 2-1 series win. It was the first time India were beaten by New Zealand in a bilateral ODI series at home, making the defeat even more painful.

After the match, skipper Shubman Gill expressed his disappointment with the team’s overall performance. He said, “After the first match, coming here 1-1, the way we played – disappointed. There are areas we need to look back, reflect and do better.”

Gill, however, highlighted some positives, especially Virat Kohli’s batting form and the contributions from the lower order. He said, “The way Virat is batting is always is a plus. The way Harshit has batted in this series, batting at No. 8 is not easy.”

He also spoke about backing young players with the World Cup in mind. “Keeping the World Cup in mind, we want to give him (Nitish Reddy) opportunities and we want to give him enough overs and see what kind of combinations work for us and what kind of deliveries work for him,” Gill added.

Earlier, New Zealand put up a strong total of 337 for 8 after batting first. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips were the main architects of their innings. Mitchell played a brilliant knock of 137, while Phillips smashed a powerful 106. The duo stitched together a 219-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which turned the match completely in New Zealand’s favour after India had picked up early wickets.

Chasing a stiff target of 338, India looked under pressure from the start. Virat Kohli once again stood tall and played a magnificent knock of 124 runs off 108 balls. His innings was filled with control, patience, and timely attacking shots. Kohli kept India in the hunt even as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana provided brief support, but the required run rate kept increasing. Once Kohli was dismissed late in the innings, India’s chances faded quickly. The team was eventually bowled out for 296 in 46 overs.