/'I used to cry every day in front of my father': Harshit Rana opens up about struggles and journey to success

Harshit Rana, India’s rising all-rounder, has made a name for himself in white-ball cricket, especially in ODIs. But his journey to the national team wasn’t easy. The 24-year-old pacer recently shared how he faced repeated failures and emotional struggles during his early career. Harshit’s father played a crucial role in keeping him motivated during these tough years.

“I know how to handle failure now. I have seen those 10 years where I would not get selected. I would go to trials, and my name would not come. I would come back and cry every day in front of my father,” Harshit revealed on the Men’s Locker Room podcast.

“I had given up. But my dad literally kept pushing me,” he said. These experiences shaped Harshit’s mindset, teaching him resilience and patience, which now help him deal with pressure on the field.

Harshit’s performances with both bat and ball have made him a key member of India’s limited-overs squad. In his first 13 ODIs, he has taken 23 wickets and ended 2025 as India’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs. He has also contributed important runs down the order in ODIs and T20Is, showing his ability as a dependable all-rounder.

Looking ahead, Harshit has been included in India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 at home. This gives him the chance to win two ICC trophies in just a year, following India’s Champions Trophy victory in 2025. So far in T20Is, he has claimed seven wickets in six matches, proving his consistency and skill in the shorter format.