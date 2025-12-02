/Meet Amar Subramanya: Indian-origin researcher appointed as Apple’s AI head

Apple on Monday announced the appointment of Indian-origin executive Amar Subramanya as vice-president of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) vertical, replacing long-time head John Giannandrea, who led Apple's AI effort since 2018, and is set to retire in 2026 spring. He will serve as advisor during his remaining time at Apple, the company said in a statement.

“We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

Subramanya's appointment comes at a time when the tech giant is trying to catch up with its rivals like Google, Microsoft and OpenAI, especially with its voice assistant Siri.

He will report to Craig Federighi, the Software chief at Apple and supervise important domains, including Apple Foundation Models, machine learning research, and AI safety and evaluation.

“AI has long been central to Apple’s strategy, and we are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig’s leadership team and to bring his extraordinary AI expertise to Apple. In addition to growing his leadership team and AI responsibilities with Amar’s joining, Craig has been instrumental in driving our AI efforts, including overseeing our work to bring a more personalised Siri to users next year,” Cook stated.

Who is Amar Subramanya

Before joining Apple, Subarmanya was working at Microsoft as corporate vice president of AI. He has worked in the AI, engineering, and machine learning domains at Google for 16 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. His most significant contribution included leading the engineering team for Google's AI assistant, Gemini.

His extensive background blends research expertise with product development experience, enabling him to turn advanced AI technologies into practical, user-focused applications.