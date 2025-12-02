Google Preferred
  • /'Army being pressured to speak in support of the government': Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury sets off war of words, BJP reacts

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 16:03 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 16:03 IST
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Renuka Chowdhury's remark that the Army is under pressure to back the government sparked a strong backlash from BJP, which condemned her remarks as divisive

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday (December 2) ignited a major political controversy after alleging that senior Army figures are being compelled to express support for the central government. Speaking to news agency IANS outside the parliament, she claimed this was the first time military leaders themselves had indicated they were under such pressure, something she described as an “extremely alarming” development.

Chowdhury’s remarks immediately provoked a heated response from the ruling BJP. Party spokesperson CR Kesavan sharply criticised her comments, calling them “deeply divisive” and accusing her of undermining the honour and neutrality of the Armed Forces. According to Kesavan, the Congress party has a long history of questioning the military’s credibility, and Chowdhury’s statement fits into that pattern.

Kesavan also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of displaying what he termed a “sena-virodhi mindset.” He referred to past instances where Congress leaders allegedly used disparaging language for military leadership and frequently raised doubts about major defence operations such as the surgical strikes, the Balakot airstrikes, and Operation Sindoor. He further recalled occasions where Rahul Gandhi was reprimanded by the courts for comments perceived as insulting to the armed forces.

The BJP spokesperson demanded that Chowdhury withdraw her “repulsive” remarks and apologise for politicising the dedication and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. He added that if the Congress leadership wished to demonstrate responsibility, it should take disciplinary action against her—though he claimed such action was unlikely, alleging that Rahul Gandhi shares the same viewpoint. Chowdhury's statement has now evolved into a full-fledged political flashpoint, intensifying tensions between the two national parties.

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...

