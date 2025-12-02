/'Army being pressured to speak in support of the government': Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury sets off war of words, BJP reacts

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Tuesday (December 2) ignited a major political controversy after alleging that senior Army figures are being compelled to express support for the central government. Speaking to news agency IANS outside the parliament, she claimed this was the first time military leaders themselves had indicated they were under such pressure, something she described as an “extremely alarming” development.

Chowdhury’s remarks immediately provoked a heated response from the ruling BJP. Party spokesperson CR Kesavan sharply criticised her comments, calling them “deeply divisive” and accusing her of undermining the honour and neutrality of the Armed Forces. According to Kesavan, the Congress party has a long history of questioning the military’s credibility, and Chowdhury’s statement fits into that pattern.

Kesavan also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of displaying what he termed a “sena-virodhi mindset.” He referred to past instances where Congress leaders allegedly used disparaging language for military leadership and frequently raised doubts about major defence operations such as the surgical strikes, the Balakot airstrikes, and Operation Sindoor. He further recalled occasions where Rahul Gandhi was reprimanded by the courts for comments perceived as insulting to the armed forces.