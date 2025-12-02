Delhi's toxic air proves we need sustainable development, warns ‘Pond man of India’ Ramveer at WION Sustainability Summit

Ramveer Tanwar made it a mission to revive the ponds of India. Attending the WION Sustainability summit on Monday (Dec 2), the social activist known as the "Pond Man of India" said the event is a wake-up call, particularly for the youth. He said that the Indian capital Delhi, which is choking under pollution with air quality index hovering from ‘very poor’ to ‘severe,’ is a good example of the need for sustainable development.

Delhi is an example of that, while we are doing development, it could not be done without depstrying natural resources. “Today, every person is struggling to take breath. We can't inhale without wearing masks. Someone or the other is sick in each household. Everyone is suffering from breathing ailments. It is because, whatever development we have done so far, could not be called sustainable,” he said.

The youth, in particular, should understand this issue, Ramveer noted. “If we fail to do sustainable development in future, their lives will become more critical, time by time. There is still time,” he added.

“Nobody is stopping us from enjoying or living our lives, or making a lot of new inventions. Let us innovate a lot, live life to the fullest, and do development. But along with that, let us take care of our environment and natural resources,” he suggested.

"Sustainability in the last 15-20 years has become a very popular word. It means that we live our life so that our natural resources do not deplete," he said, adding, "It is the need of the hour because sustainable development is not happening.

Events like WION summit are for regularly knocking on these facts. , so that youth are aware of these things, Ramveer added.

Ramveer Tanwar's contribution to sustainable development

Ramveer left his corporate job to focus on cleaning ponds, often diving in to them to clean these water bodies. The environmentalist has revived at least 80 ponds and other water bodies across India's seven states. His social organisation, Say Earth, and the Jal Chaupal campaign are engaged in promoting water conservation.



Ramveer also developed or revived more than 50 urban forests through his network of volunteers.

He has won honours, including the Karmaveer Chakra Award, as well as recognition and praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government.

