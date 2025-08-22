Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica: Is there a tsunami warning

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 hit the Drake Passage on Friday (Aug 22) at 4:16 PM HST, as reported by the US Tsunami Warning System. The quake occurred at a depth of about 36 kilometers. Located between the southern tip of South America and Antarctica, the Drake Passage is a seismically active area due to its complex tectonic setting. Although the earthquake was powerful, authorities in Hawaii confirmed there is no tsunami threat to the islands. The earthquake struck more than 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Argentina's city of Ushuaia, with a population of about 57,000, the USGS said. Earlier, the earthquake was recorded at 8.0 magnitude, but the United States Geological Survey later downgraded it to 7.5.

Is there a tsunami warning?

The National Tsunami Warning Center has clarified that there is no tsunami danger or active alert for the Puerto Rico-Virgin Islands area at this time, as stated on its website. While areas closer to the epicentre may be at risk, no tsunami alerts have been issued for more distant Pacific regions at this time. The earthquake struck over 700 km southeast of Argentina’s southern city of Ushuaia, which has a population of about 57,000, according to the USGS.

Earthquake and Ring of Fire

This earthquake and a series of other earthquakes in the past month have raised fresh concerns about increased seismic activity along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region well-known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The recent earthquake in the Drake Passage comes amid a surge in global seismic activity over recent months. On August 17, a magnitude 5.8 underwater quake struck Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province, leaving 29 people injured, including two in critical condition. The epicentre was located 15 kilometres north of Poso district and was followed by at least 15 aftershocks. No tsunami warning was issued. Many of the injured were attending a Sunday church service, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Earlier in July, a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake hit Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The quake occurred roughly 74 miles offshore from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 13 miles. It generated tsunami waves up to 13.1 feet in some Russian coastal areas, with smaller waves also reaching Japan and Hawaii.

Frequently asked FAQs around earthquake

How are earthquakes measured?

Earthquakes are measured by their magnitude and intensity.

Magnitude (e.g., Richter or Moment Magnitude Scale) measures the energy released.

Intensity (e.g., Modified Mercalli Scale) assesses the earthquake's effects on people, structures, and the environment.

What is the "epicenter" of an earthquake? The epicenter is the point on the Earth’s surface directly above where the earthquake originates underground, known as the focus or hypocenter.

Indoors: Drop, cover, and hold on. Stay away from windows and heavy furniture.

Outdoors: Move to an open area away from buildings, trees, and power lines.

In a vehicle: Pull over safely and stay inside until the shaking stops.

Can earthquakes cause tsunamis? Yes. Undersea earthquakes, especially those with a magnitude above 7.5, can displace large volumes of water and trigger tsunamis.