LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Turkey Grapples With Raging Wildfires And Deadly Quake

Turkey Grapples With Raging Wildfires And Deadly Quake

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 15, 2025, 21:14 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 21:14 IST
Turkey Grapples With Raging Wildfires And Deadly Quake
Turkey is facing a dual crisis as raging wildfires sweep across multiple regions and a powerful earthquake strikes, causing widespread destruction and casualties.

Trending Topics

trending videos