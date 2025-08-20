/3.7-magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan a day after 5.2 tremor shook Islamabad

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Pakistan on Wednesday. It occurred at a depth of 170 km, according to a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 20/08/2025 02:38:23 IST, Lat: 29.86 N, Long: 71.09 E, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Similarly, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, as per the Seismic Network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)'s statement quoted by Dawn. It stated that the quake was experienced in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, KP's Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, and Abbottabad.

In a press release of the PMD, it was confirmed that the quake originated at 10:20 am (local time) and the epicentre was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 190km. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority of the Punjab reported that the earthquake was also experienced in the province's divisions of Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal and Sargodha, as per the Dawn report.

No casualties reported

KP's Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far and no emergency has been declared.

Pakistan lies on the three major tectonic plates that include the Eurasian, Arabian, and Indian, which form five seismic zones inside the country. The overlap of several fault lines makes tectonic movements a recurring phenomenon in the region.