/2 earthquakes in 7 minutes hit Gujarat's Kutch

Two earthquakes hit the Indian state of Gujarat back-to-back on Thursday (August 21). The quakes were minor and hit Kutch in a gap of seven minutes. According to the data provided by the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the first tremor of magnitude 3.4 was recorded at 10.12 pm. The epicenter was 20 km away from Kutch - in Bhachau, a town that was severely impacted by the devastating 2001 earthquake.