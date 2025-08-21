/2 earthquakes in 7 minutes hit Gujarat's Kutch

Add as a preferred source on Google

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 22:53 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 23:11 IST
Representative image Photograph: (Canva)

Story highlights

Two minor earthquakes hit India's Gujarat back-to-back within seven minutes. The epicenter of the quakes was in Bhachau - a region which was hit by the massive 2001 earthquake of the state.

Two earthquakes hit the Indian state of Gujarat back-to-back on Thursday (August 21). The quakes were minor and hit Kutch in a gap of seven minutes. According to the data provided by the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the first tremor of magnitude 3.4 was recorded at 10.12 pm. The epicenter was 20 km away from Kutch - in Bhachau, a town that was severely impacted by the devastating 2001 earthquake.


The district disaster management authority of the area said they did not receive any reports of casualties or injuries. Kutch is located in a very high-risk seismic zone, and low-intensity tremors are a regular occurrence in the region.

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

