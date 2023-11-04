Mark Zuckerberg undergoes surgery to repair torn knee ligament, shares images

Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday (Nov 3) underwent surgery to repair a torn knee ligament sustained during a mixed martial arts session.

Zuckerberg shared pictures on Instagram, which showed him in a hospital bed, with a knee bandaged and a brace. In the caption, he wrote: "Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it."

Zuckerberg, who once showed interest in an MMA fight with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, also wrote: "Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit."

Without revealing details, the 39-year-old further said that he plans to continue his training for "a competitive MMA fight early next year". Notably, recovery from the ACL tear requires weeks of rehabilitative therapy and also a long period, around up to a year, to heal.

Previously, Musk also said that he may need to undergo "minor surgery" to resolve a "problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs". "Recovery will only take a few months," he added.

Musk, the world's richest person has a titanium plate holding two vertebrae together but said Friday it is currently "not an issue."

As per Forbes, Zuckerberg's net worth is $111.6 billion, which means he is the seventh-wealthiest person in the world—six. He is six spots behind Musk's estimated net worth of $230.9 billion.

Zuck-Musk banter

The playful banter between Zuckerberg and Musk keeps online users intrigued. A few weeks ago, the social media business rivals threw online jabs at each other over the much-anticipated cage fighting. They have teased each other and gone back and forth on social media about the charity match.

Musk once said that the fight would take place in Italy, as authorities there confirmed talks about hosting a "great charity event", and the Meta founder declared that Musk was not treating the match seriously.

Recently, Musk gave a whopping $1 billion offer to Zuckerberg, only if he agreed to change the name of Facebook.