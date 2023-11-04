Survey ranks Japan lowest for employee well-being, India second-best

A recent global survey has ranked Japan lowest for employees’ well-being while keeping Turkey at the top and India just behind it, in the second spot. The survey was conducted by McKinsey Health Institute, and it assessed employees’ physical, mental, social and spiritual health before arriving at the conclusions.

Japan scored a mere 25 per cent in the poll. Turkey scored highest at 78 per cent, followed by India at 76 per cent and China at 75 per cent, way higher than the global average of 57 per cent.

The poll results were based on inputs received from 30,000 participants from nearly 30 countries.

Why Japan is at bottom?

While Japan is known for offering long-term, reliable job opportunities to its workers, sometimes it makes it difficult for them to switch jobs and find better alternatives.

Kopp, a board member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that there was a tendency in Japan to rate themselves low. But he acknowledged, "There are significant issues in Japan with lack of satisfaction in the workplace, with significant levels of stress."

The majority of the Japanese workforce is employed under short-term contracts, thus making lives miserable for the employees.

Where does India stand?

In the study, Indian participants indicated their physical health at 81 per cent, mental health at 79 per cent, and social and spiritual health at 78 per cent. They also rated physical health at 81 per cent.

According to the report, Indian respondents had the highest burnout symptoms rate at 59 per cent, followed by Saudi Arabia at 36 per cent, Egypt and Chile at 33 per cent each. On the other hand, Cameroonian respondents reported the lowest burnout symptoms rate at 9 per cent.

Factors like emotional or cognitive impairment and burnout play a key role in determining employees’ well-being.

Another common factor found was the lack of energy, with more than a third of respondents in 29 surveyed countries reporting exhaustion.

Burnout on the rise

Over 50 per cent of workers display signs of burnout, which triples their likelihood of quitting their jobs, the report reveals. Across the 30 countries covered in the study, 22 per cent of workers reported experiencing burnout symptoms at work.

Researchers investigating demographic disparities in burnout found that workers aged 18 to 24, those employed by smaller companies, and non-managerial professionals have higher rates of burnout symptoms.