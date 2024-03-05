Manila slams Beijing for ‘dangerous manoeuvres’ in South China Sea; at least 4 Filipino crew members injured

The Philippines slammed China, on Tuesday (Mar 5) for its “dangerous manoeuvres” in the disputed South China Sea saying that at least four Filipino crew members were left injured after Chinese ships had fired water cannons at one of its vessels, which also sustained damage.

What happened?

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said one of its boats suffered “minor structural damage” after Chinese ships tried to block a resupply mission in the South China Sea.

The incident, as per the PCG, took place on Tuesday morning near Second Thomas Shoal where a small group of sailors have been living on board the Sierra Madre warship since 1999 to reinforce Manila’s sovereignty claims.

The Philippines’ South China Sea task force said Manila’s vessels were carrying out the routine resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed there before they were “harassed (and) blocked” by Chinese maritime militia and coast guard ships.

Chinese vessels fired a water cannon which shattered the windshield of one of the resupply boats and caused minor injuries to at least four crew members, said the officials in Manila.

The incident has since prompted Manila to summon Beijing’s diplomat to protest what it called “aggressive actions” by Chinese naval forces and demanded that the Chinese vessels immediately leave the vicinity of the Second Thomas Shoal – which Manila calls Ayungin.

“China’s interference with the Philippines’ routine and lawful activities in its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is unacceptable,” said the Philippine foreign ministry in a statement. It added that Beijing’s actions “infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction.”

Jay Tarriela, the PCG spokesperson took to X and shared images and videos of the incident which showed that a Chinese vessel cut across the bow of the Philippine resupply ship, while the Filipino crew rushed to drop a buoy between the vessels to stop the collision.

“Their (Chinese vessels’) reckless and illegal actions led to a collision between MRRV-4407 and China Coast Guard 21555 that resulted to minor structural damage to the PCG vessel,” said Tarriela. This morning, @coastguardph vessels, BRP CABRA and BRP SINDANGAN, were deployed by the Commandant, CG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, to support the Rotation and Reprovisioning Operation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.



Throughout the operation, the PCG vessels faced dangerous… pic.twitter.com/WsjnMnGSEk — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) March 5, 2024 ×

China accuses Philippines of ‘illegally’ entering its waters

China, in turn, blamed the Philippines for “illegally” intruding on its waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal – which it calls Renai Reef.

Over the years, Beijing has claimed the entire South China Sea, which includes the Second Thomas Shoal and has deployed vessels to the disputed region which lies in the Philippines’ EEZ.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the operation by Chinese vessels was “professional and restrained, reasonable and lawful.”

She added that Beijing urges Manila “to stop maritime violations and provocations and refrain from taking any actions that may complicate the maritime situation.”

Tensions in the South China Sea have escalated recently with Manila accusing Beijing of taking dangerous actions against its boats.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, on Monday (Mar 4) at a forum in Australia called China out for its use of water cannon, “military-grade” lasers and collision tactics against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

He also said that while Manila will cooperate in talks with Beijing, it will push back when its sovereignty and maritime rights are ignored.