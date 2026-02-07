/Major embarrassment for Pakistan: US shares map of entire J&K as Indian territory, busts Pak's territorial claims

Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India but Pakistan has always been laying claims over a part of the territory and has encouraged terrorism in the region leading to deaths of several innocent people. It has always raked up the issue on international forums, however, this time it has received an unexpected jolt from one of its most trusted allies and the biggest superpower, the United States.

Washington, while announcing the framework for an interim trade agreement on Saturday released a map of India that clearly demarcates the Indian territory. It shows Jammu and Kashmir as part of India, including the portion illegally occupied by Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). In fact, what is more interesting is that it also shows Aksai Chin as part of Indian.

India has always maintained that entire Jammu and Kashmir is theirs, including the region under Pakistan's occupation (POK). But what is different is the acceptance by the United States, which is a departure from its earlier stance.

This definitely sends a strong diplomatic message to Pakistan on its baseless claims over the territory.

Pakistan caught off-guard, faces embarrassment

It has come as a big jolt to Islamabad that has in the recent months tried to get closer to the United States and reap economic and military benefits. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir, have made several trips to Washington to lobby hard in the US corridors of power.

Last month both the leaders of Pakistan were at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland where they signed the documents and charter of Trump's 'Board of Peace' that aims to oversee demilitarisation, humanitarian relief, infrastructure rebuilding, and the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian administration under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).