Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina reportedly survives assassination attempt

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina survived an assassination attempt on Tuesday, according to the prosecutor general's office.

Authorities allegedly foiled an assassination attempt on Rajoelina and apprehended several "foreigners and Madagascar natives."

Two French countries were held as part of the probe, according to a diplomatic source.

According to Radio France Internationale, the foreigners detained were Paul Rafanoharana, a Franco-Malagasy, and Philippe Francois, a Frenchman.



Rafanoharana was arrested at his house Tuesday evening, according to the media outlet's unidentified source, while Francois was stopped at Ivato Airport as he was preparing to leave for France.

