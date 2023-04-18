Macron defends pension reforms as Opposition asks people to bang pots and pans

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he is aware of people's anger over raising the retirement age of 62 to 64. Macron, however, justified last Saturday's enactment of the new pension law by suggesting that these changes were needed to guarantee everyone's freedom.

"Gradually working more is also producing more wealth for our whole country," Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

Macron April 18 address: French opposition 'won't listen to him'

The French president is facing major challenge to his leadership after protests broke out across the country over his government's pension reforms. Macron is seemingly trying to repair the damage done to his public image and politics by ensuring the enactment of France's new pension law.

Macron's Monday address was preceded by calls from the French opposition parties for people to bang pots and pans during president's speech as a mark of protest against country's newly enacted pension law.

ALSO READ | France: Protests against pension law continue

Opponents of the unpopular pension plan also called for people to gather in front of city halls to make loud noises during the address, with the rallying cry: "Macron won’t listen to us? We won’t listen to him!"

Macron's pension reforms: What else is on French president's agenda

President Emmanuel Macron's government is now working on a proposed law aimed at improving working conditions of employees across France. The proposed law is also meant to bring unemployment rate down to around 5 per cent, one of Macron's political commitments to his electorate.

France unemployment rate recently reached 7.2 per cent, its lowest rate since 2008.

Emmanuel Macron: Declining political fortunes amid protests?

The retirement changes made by President Macron's government picked at France's cherished social safety net. Macron's centrist alliance lost its absolute majority in the legislative elections last year. The new proposed law for improving working conditions of French workers is likely to face challenge in the parliament amid uproarious climate of protests.

ALSO READ | France pension reforms: What exactly has been decided by Constitutional Council

Opinion polls show Macron's popularity has plunged to its lowest level in four years.

Labor unions that have been at the forefront of protests, mobilising millions of marchers in 12 days of nationwide demonstrations and strikes since January, are vowing to fight on. They called for another mass protest on May 1, which is International Workers’ Day.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE