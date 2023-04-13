Explained | France pension reforms: What exactly is being decided by Constitutional Council

France has been rocked by protests over President Emmanuel Macron-led government's pension reform bill. Friday (April 14) is an important day over the issue as Constitutional Council, France's highest constitutional authority, is going to decide whether the proposed pension reforms are in accordance with French constitution or not.

Just one day prior to the verdict, France saw protests by hundreds of protesters all across the country. Demostraters also stormed the headquarters of French luxury goods firm LVMH in Paris.

The pension reforms propose increasing the age of retirement to 64 to 62

Constitutional Council is a legal authority, though it takes social and political context into consideration while deciding matters. The council may accpet, modify or reject the proposed pension reforms.

What the nine-member council says about the reforms will decide the future of the legislation. According to reports in French media, it seems unlikely that the Constutional Council would reject the reforms outright as it would send signals that government efforts contravened French constitution. But it is likely that modifications will be made.

Axing unrelated provisions

In legalese, these are called 'legislative riders'. Constitutional Council would closely look at the provisions of the legislation. If it thinks that any provisions are not related to core issue the legislation seeks to address, it may remove them.

The pension reform bill is technically a budgetary measure. Therefore anything not deemed related to 'budgetary things' can be potentially be axed.

One such measure reportedly, is the 'senior index'. The pension reforms necessitate all companies with workforce of 300 or more, to make and publish a list of employees who are aged 55 and above. This is being seen as a way to encourage companies to employ older professionals.

However, since this may not be considered a measure that's purely budgetary. It may be axed.

Supporters of 'senior index' are arguing that it is indeed a budgetary measure since companies who would not make 'senior index' would be fined and the money may go to the national social security budget.

Issue of referendum

Another possibility that is being discussed in the media is holding a national referendum on the issue of pension reforms. The Council is also expected to rule on this possibility.

The constutional provision that may be used in this matter would be a 2008 amendment (never used before) which allows a referendum if the motion gets support from one-fifth of the MPs and backing of one-tenth voters. A public referendum can be a major roadblock for pension reforms as continuous protests have shown that the reforms are not at all popular with the public.

Appeals against the bill

Constitutional Council will also have to decide on appeals against the bills. The appeals have come from the Left as well as the Right of the French political spectrum.

Eventually, the president of the Constitutional Council would ask one of his colleagues to analyse the bill and write a report.

The chosen member of the council, while writing ther report can take legal advice from legal department of the council and can even meet politicians who have lodged the appeal.

The report, when made, would be presented to the council. After this, each council member will take the floor to put forth his view on the report. A simple majority vote will decide the fate. The president will caste the casting vote in case of a tie.

It is not guaranteed that the decision of the council would decide the matter once and for all. Parties from French political Left has said that even if the reforms pass the hurdle of Constitutional Council, they will continue to oppose it.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.