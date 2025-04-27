Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, when several Pakistani leaders threaten to unleash nukes on India, a post by a Pakistani-origin author, Harris Sultan, stating, "The Pakistani military has lost every single war—I think they’re prepared to lose another one," is going viral on social media.

Advertisment

In a post on social media platform 'X,' Sultan said that even if India were to attempt to take Pakistan-administered Kashmir, it would not automatically trigger a nuclear war. He argued that Pakistani military leadership would not sacrifice the country for "Azaad Kashmir," expressing anger and frustration at what he called the military's dangerous rhetoric.

Comments follow Hanif Abbasi's nuke threat

Sultan’s remarks follow Pakistani Minister Hanif Abbasi’s threat earlier in the day, where he claimed that Pakistan’s missile arsenal, including Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi missiles, along with 130 nuclear warheads, was ready "only for India."

Advertisment

Also Read: How many nuclear warheads lie in India and Pakistan's hands?

If there’s one thing we can learn from Putin’s regular nuclear sabre-rattling, it’s that dictators value their own lives more than anything.



They would never use nuclear weapons in a regional conflict if it meant guaranteeing the destruction of their entire country.



If India… pic.twitter.com/qWJ4XwsIiE — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) April 25, 2025

Referring to global examples, Sultan wrote that dictators such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin value their own survival above all else and are unlikely to use nuclear weapons if it guarantees their country's destruction. Sultan warned that while the use of a tactical nuclear weapon on Pakistani territory could not be ruled out, such an action would lead to serious consequences, including potential disarmament of the Pakistani military.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'Bhishma, BrahMos, Vikramaditya and more': India’s deadliest weapons that instill fear among enemies

The comments come amid worsening diplomatic and military tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in India, which triggered a series of strict measures and counter-measures between the two countries.

'A Call for unity among Pakistanis'

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif recently told Sky News that deteriorating ties could lead to full-scale war.

Calling for unity among Pakistanis, Sultan said that the Pakistani military has lost every war it has fought and urged the people to rid themselves of what he described as the 'corrupt military elite.' "This time, I hope the people of Pakistan rise up and finally rid themselves of their corrupt military elite," he said.