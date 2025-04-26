'Bhishma, BrahMos, Vikramaditya and more': India’s deadliest weapons that instill fear among enemies

Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launch System (MLRS) Source: Indian Defence Ministry

3 /10

The Pinaka MLRS replaced the vintage Soviet BM-21 Grad system in the late 1990s. Initially capable of striking targets up to 40 km away, the newer variants now boast a range of 65 km, with a 120 km version in development. Integrated with Weapon Locating Radars, UAVs, and GPS guidance systems (with Israeli collaboration). It remains an economical yet potent asset — reportedly ten times cheaper than the US M270 MLRS, while offering comparable performance.