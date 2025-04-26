'Bhishma, BrahMos, Vikramaditya and more': India’s deadliest weapons that instill fear among enemies

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the tension seems to be escalating between India and Pakistan. While India has taken a number of strict measures against the neighbouring country, Islamabad also doesn't shy away from threatening war of situation worsens.
While both the countries are nuclear powered, here’s a detailed look at the 10 most powerful weapon systems used by India that makes it a force to reckon with.
The Pinaka MLRS replaced the vintage Soviet BM-21 Grad system in the late 1990s. Initially capable of striking targets up to 40 km away, the newer variants now boast a range of 65 km, with a 120 km version in development. Integrated with Weapon Locating Radars, UAVs, and GPS guidance systems (with Israeli collaboration). It remains an economical yet potent asset — reportedly ten times cheaper than the US M270 MLRS, while offering comparable performance.
Developed by DRDO, the NaMiCa combines the fire-and-forget Nag anti-tank missile with a modified BMP-2 chassis. Featuring amphibious capabilities, optical and infrared targeting systems, and a top-attack mode against heavily armoured tanks, NaMiCa offers a deadly edge in battlefield mobility and firepower.
Tasked with safeguarding India’s 7,500 km coastline, the Boeing P-8I is among the world’s finest submarine hunters. Adapted from the P-8 Poseidon, India’s P-8I variant includes unique features like a Magnetic Anomaly Detection boom and indigenous electronics. With an operational range of 2000 km and endurance of four hours on station, it carries sonobuoys, Harpoon missiles, and Mk-54 torpedoes. India currently operates eight P-8Is, with additional units on order.
The T-90S Bhishma, a customised version of Russia’s T-90, is a cornerstone of India’s armoured forces. Enhanced with Israeli, French, and Indian technology — including Kanchan composite armour, Explosive Reactive Armour, and a 125 mm gun capable of firing anti-tank missiles — the T-90S is highly mobile and lethal. Plans are underway to integrate Saab’s LEDS-150 Active Protection System, making it one of the best-defended tanks globally.
India’s largest warship, INS Vikramaditya is a refurbished Soviet carrier capable of deploying 24 MiG-29K fighters and several helicopters. Its powerful electronic warfare suite and future Barak SAM system upgrades make it a key element of India's maritime power projection.
Jointly developed with Russia, the BrahMos is India’s flagship missile system. With variants for land, air, and sea launches, it travels at speeds of Mach 2.8–3.0, making interception extremely difficult. Future versions, including the BrahMos NG (Next Generation), promise even lighter, faster, and more flexible deployment options. It is widely regarded as one of the deadliest cruise missiles operational today.
Nuclear Weapons: India is estimated to possess up to 172 nuclear warheads. Operation Smiling Buddha (1974) marked India's first nuclear test, involving a single device with an estimated yield of 10–15 kilotons, officially termed a "peaceful nuclear explosion." Operation Shakti (1998) followed with a series of five nuclear tests, showcasing India's capability to develop both fission and thermonuclear weapons.
While systems like the Phalcon AWACS, Kolkata-class destroyers, and INS Chakra (Akula-class nuclear submarine) add to the arsenal, India’s defence forces have not just acquired advanced weaponry but have also strengthened them through innovation and upgrades. A combination of indigenous development, smart acquisitions, and strategic enhancements highlights India's growing ambition to emerge as a true global military power.