How many nuclear warheads lie in India and Pakistan's hands?

Source: FAS

The SIPRI 2024 report had earlier foreshadowed this shift, estimating India’s warheads at 172 against Pakistan’s 170. The FAS confirmation further solidifies India’s current edge. The FAS report also suggests that Russia posses the strongest status in world nuclear forces with 5,440 inventory out of which 1,710 are deployed while 4,299 are in military stockpile. US follows Russia with a total of 5,277 inventories out of which 1670 are deployed.