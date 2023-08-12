London’s High Street on ‘lockdown’ to stop possible social media-fuelled 'looting'

Authorities in the United Kingdom’s capital city, London, have warned businesses to prepare for “gangs of youths” who may carry out an alleged TikTok-inspired raid at a shopping centre, on Saturday (August 12). The warning was issued a day prior to the south-east London borough amid speculations that a post on TikTok and other social media platforms could encourage people to storm JD Sports to steal items.

What did the London police say?

According to British media reports, stores in the Broadway Shopping Centre were sent a letter that said, “Many of you will have seen on social media the potential threat of stores being targeted by gangs of youths who intend to steal stock. They are targeting specific towns and Bexleyheath has been listed for this coming Saturday, August 12.”

It added, “We will be increasing the number of guards within the shopping centre, ensuring that one is positioned at each main entrance. If we see that there is any trouble outside we will shut all entrances until everything calms down.”

The letter also said that while there is a chance of nothing happening, the police have decided to take the matter “seriously” and “cover every eventuality.”

Additionally, a Met spokesperson also said that there will be an “increased policing presence” in the area this weekend after speculation of “anti-social behaviour,” adding that any person “who does take part in criminal activity will be dealt with.”

According to reports, a Section 35 dispersal order has been imposed on Broadway Shopping Centre till Sunday (August 13) at 4:00 pm (local time), in line with which police personnel have the power to stop people entering the area.

Dispersal orders allow the police with extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress to others.

Why is the police taking such stringent measures?

The security measures come days after police clashed with dozens of young people in Oxford Street, on Wednesday (August 9), in a similar social media-motivated incident. At least nine people were arrested and 34 dispersal orders were issued on Oxford Street, said the police, after rowdy crowds gathered on London’s busiest shopping street and rushed into stores.

Reportedly, the crowd gathered after posts began appearing on TikTok and other social media apps calling for people to raid a sporting goods store at 3:00 pm (local time).

The message added, that it is advised the “dress code” was a balaclava and gloves. The mob of people forced the closure of West End stores and locked customers inside during Wednesday’s looting raid.

(With inputs from agencies)



