‘Let the good times roll’: Musk says after becoming the new Twitter boss

On early Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk after his takeover of Twitter in a $44 billion deal took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote “Spoiler Alert. Let the good times roll”. This comes amid reports of Musk firing the company’s top executives, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal.

The Tesla CEO who has also described himself as a free-speech absolutist took to the platform after the acquisition to say “the bird is freed”. Furthermore, several media reports suggest that Musk has fired legal executive Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal in addition to the CEO of Twitter. The tweet on Friday was also sent after he acquired the micro-blogging app on Thursday night.

Musk has reportedly also said that he does not want the social media platform to become an echo chamber of hate and division while his goals also include defeating the spam bots on the platform, however, has not detailed how he will achieve this as well as who will run the company, said a report by Reuters.

Meanwhile, has talked about his plans for job cuts which have nearly 7,500 employees on Twitter worried about their future. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg has reported that Musk plans on becoming the interim CEO of the company and also lifting the permanent ban on users.

(With inputs from agencies)



