Lebanon loses electricity as 2 power stations face shut down amid fuel crisis

According to local media, Lebanon's two major power stations have resulted in shut down on Saturday due to fuel shortage. It has resulted in power outages in most parts of the country.

Authorities are working "to partially restore electricity to various Lebanese regions, by supplying production stations with fuel from the reserves available for extreme necessities," reported state-run NNA news.

"Electricity will gradually return in the coming hours," it reported.

The local residents have also started cutting off roads in several areas to protest the deteriorating living conditions following the power outages. It has resulted in water shortages, the reports said.

On Friday, Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayyad said, "Everyone is seriously working on this issue in order to secure additional... electricity for Lebanon."

"The matter is related to the expected financing from the World Bank. I met with an official from the World Bank for the Middle East, and he conveyed to me the determination to end the process by providing all the necessary facilities to Lebanon," Fayyad added.

Although in short supply, many Lebanese rely on private generators that run on diesel.

