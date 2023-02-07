ugc_banner

Latvia: Fire erupts at US drone factory that built drones for Ukraine military, NATO allies

Riga, Latvia Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:31 PM IST

Latvia: Fire erupts at US drone factory that built drones for Ukraine military, NATO allies Photograph:(Twitter)

A fire engulfed a US drone manufacturing factory in Latvia. The factory has built drones for the Ukrainian military and NATO partners. 

A US drone manufacturing facility in Latvia that has built drones for the Ukrainian military and NATO partners caught fire on Tuesday, as per AFP news agency. 

To extinguish the fire that broke out at the facility, at least twelve police vehicles, nine fire service engines, and five ambulances reached on the site of the incident. The factory is run by a US company Edge Autonomy outside of the capital of Latvia.

The fire service while taking to Twitter said, “A high-risk fire has occurred in the production building, sparking a lot of smoke." 

According to the company's website, the California-based business manufactures long-range unmanned aircraft for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. 

The cause of the blaze was not known and no victims were immediately reported.

(This is a developing story)
 

