Bolsonaro lashes out at Pope, Greenpeace over Amazon

WION Web Team Brasília, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil Feb 14, 2020, 01.17 PM(IST)

Bolsonaro lashes out on Pope and Greenpeace as the Amazon communities burn Photograph:( Reuters )

Environmentalists and the international community have condemned Bolsonaro and his policies on the world's largest rainforest ever since he took office in January 2019, which was already devastated by record fires in the previous year.

Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis suffered the ire of President Jair Bolsonaro after he pleaded for the protection of the Amazon rainforest. 

"Pope Francis said yesterday the Amazon is his, the world’s, everyone’s,” said Bolsonaro. “Well, the pope may be Argentinian, but God is Brazilian," he added.

Bolsonaro described Greenpeace as "rubbish" during a chat with reporters. 

Pope Francis tweeted about the condition of the Amazon rainforest. Citing messages of equality, harmony and unity in the face of adversity, he said: "The Amazonian peoples have a right to hear the Gospel: the proclamation of God who infinitely loves every man and woman, and has revealed this love fully in Jesus Christ"

"All Australia caught fire and nobody’s talking about Australia. Where is the zealotry for Australia?" Bolsanoro said while taking a jibe at the moment.

Environmentalists and the international community have repeatedly condemned Bolsonaro and his policies on the world's largest rainforest ever since he took office in January last year.

Greenpeace was also in Bolsanro's crosshairs.

"What is this crap called Greenpeace? Nothing but rubbish," the Brazilian president said. 