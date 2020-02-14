Bolsonaro lashes out at Pope, Greenpeace over Amazon

Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis suffered the ire of President Jair Bolsonaro after he pleaded for the protection of the Amazon rainforest.

"Pope Francis said yesterday the Amazon is his, the world’s, everyone’s,” said Bolsonaro. “Well, the pope may be Argentinian, but God is Brazilian," he added.

I dream of an Amazon region that fights for the rights of the poor, the original peoples and the least of our brothers and sisters, where their voices can be heard and their dignity advanced. #QueridaAmazonia — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 12, 2020

Bolsonaro described Greenpeace as "rubbish" during a chat with reporters.

The Lord, who is the first to care for us, teaches us to care for our brothers and sisters and the environment which he daily gives us. This is the first ecology that that we need. #QueridaAmazonia https://t.co/LvZxR36SoQ — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 12, 2020

Pope Francis tweeted about the condition of the Amazon rainforest. Citing messages of equality, harmony and unity in the face of adversity, he said: "The Amazonian peoples have a right to hear the Gospel: the proclamation of God who infinitely loves every man and woman, and has revealed this love fully in Jesus Christ"

The Amazonian peoples have a right to hear the Gospel: the proclamation of God who infinitely loves every man and woman, and has revealed this love fully in Jesus Christ, crucified for us and risen in our lives. #QueridaAmazonia — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 12, 2020

"All Australia caught fire and nobody’s talking about Australia. Where is the zealotry for Australia?" Bolsanoro said while taking a jibe at the moment.

Environmentalists and the international community have repeatedly condemned Bolsonaro and his policies on the world's largest rainforest ever since he took office in January last year.

Greenpeace was also in Bolsanro's crosshairs.

"What is this crap called Greenpeace? Nothing but rubbish," the Brazilian president said.